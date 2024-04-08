First Merchants Corp Sells 245 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Merchants Corp lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

