First Merchants Corp Sells 290 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

