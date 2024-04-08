First Merchants Corp Takes $269,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $30.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

