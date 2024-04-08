First Merchants Corp Takes $812,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

