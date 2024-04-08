First Merchants Corp Takes Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,474,000 after acquiring an additional 428,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Bancshares

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.