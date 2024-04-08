First Merchants Corp Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $51.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

