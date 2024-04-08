First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

FTXN stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.