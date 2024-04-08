FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS stock opened at $124.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $128.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

