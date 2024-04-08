FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of FMC worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC opened at $58.74 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

