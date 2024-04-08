Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,085,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE F opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

