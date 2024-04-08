Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Cut by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,549 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Forward Air worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,870,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $743.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

