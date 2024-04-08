Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Position Cut by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,549 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Forward Air worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,870,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FWRD stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $743.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.
Forward Air Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
