Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Buys A$29,999.82 in Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Homsany bought 65,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.82 ($19,480.40).

Galan Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Galan Lithium alerts:

About Galan Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Galan Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galan Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.