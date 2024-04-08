Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.8 %

GNK stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $885.37 million, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 1.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -529.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 200,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 95,096 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 394,234 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.