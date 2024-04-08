Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $41,373.22 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

