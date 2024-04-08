Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $41,373.22 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Glaukos Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Glaukos
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
Glaukos Company Profile
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glaukos
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.