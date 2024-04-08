Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after buying an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after buying an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,243,000 after buying an additional 504,129 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 350,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after buying an additional 282,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $15.62 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $21.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

