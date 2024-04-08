Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 2,998 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 476.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

