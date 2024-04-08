Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $37.95 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

