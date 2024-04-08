Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 42.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.45. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $219,594.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 3,058 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $219,594.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,716.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,009,713 in the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.