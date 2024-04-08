Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $64,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

