Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at $35,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,013.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 289,681 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.06 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

