Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $67,000 Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 233,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

