Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $271.89 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.25.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,645 shares of company stock worth $3,811,128 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

