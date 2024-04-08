Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $147.53 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $149.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.70.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.