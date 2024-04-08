Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 379 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,148,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Performance

BBJP stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.