Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 166,097 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

