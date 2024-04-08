Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXT opened at $50.05 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

