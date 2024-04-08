Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Declares Dividend of $0.41 (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4054 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.
Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS GARPY opened at $20.00 on Monday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
