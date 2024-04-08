Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.77% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GHI opened at $15.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $361.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 15.26 and a quick ratio of 15.26. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $17.80.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.92). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 71.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

