Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $390.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.89. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 451,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,107,000 after acquiring an additional 78,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

