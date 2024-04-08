Guggenheim Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get CureVac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CureVac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CureVac by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CureVac by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.