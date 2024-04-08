Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MOS opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

