Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,423,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

