Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $669,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

