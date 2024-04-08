Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of News by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

