Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 297 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

