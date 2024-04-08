Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 805 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,294,000 after buying an additional 2,619,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.93.

CAG stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.78.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

