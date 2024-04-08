HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.92. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

