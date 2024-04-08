Head-To-Head Survey: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadstone Net Lease 35.10% 4.80% 2.92% Federal Realty Investment Trust 20.93% 8.35% 2.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 155.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Broadstone Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Broadstone Net Lease and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadstone Net Lease $442.89 million 6.38 $155.48 million $0.82 18.37 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.13 billion 7.30 $236.99 million $2.80 35.60

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Broadstone Net Lease and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadstone Net Lease 1 2 2 0 2.20 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 8 0 2.80

Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $112.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Volatility & Risk

Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Broadstone Net Lease on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

