Head to Head Survey: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) versus Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Markforged and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Markforged alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 3 1 0 2.25 Evolv Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 94.29%. Evolv Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.59%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Evolv Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $93.78 million 1.51 -$103.57 million ($0.53) -1.34 Evolv Technologies $80.42 million 8.76 -$106.25 million ($0.73) -6.34

This table compares Markforged and Evolv Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Markforged has higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markforged, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Markforged shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged -110.43% -25.97% -18.01% Evolv Technologies -132.13% -47.56% -25.38%

Volatility and Risk

Markforged has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Markforged beats Evolv Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

(Get Free Report)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.