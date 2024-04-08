Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 642,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 741,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

