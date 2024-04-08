Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24. The company has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

