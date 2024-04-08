HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,226 shares of company stock worth $71,759,148 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $880.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $262.20 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $806.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

