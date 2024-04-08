HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

NVDA opened at $880.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $806.46 and a 200-day moving average of $594.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,226 shares of company stock valued at $71,759,148 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

