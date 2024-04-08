HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HMST. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 707.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

