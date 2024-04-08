Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stake Boosted by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 350.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Humacyte by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Humacyte Stock Performance

HUMA opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.46. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte Profile

(Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.