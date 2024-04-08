ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 417.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

ICUI opened at $101.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. CL King began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 7,978 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $812,718.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,374,931.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

