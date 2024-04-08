Insider Buying: Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Director Buys $14,670.00 in Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) Director John Walter Mcdowell acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $14,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $270,852.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

BSET stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

