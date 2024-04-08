Insider Buying: Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Purchases $24,416.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $24,416.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,431.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jane Fogarty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 30th, Jane Fogarty bought 200 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $17,854.00.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.