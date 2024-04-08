Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Acquires C$33,846.90 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Director Richard Paul Davies bought 2,570 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,846.90.

NFI Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$12.16 on Monday. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2237351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares raised their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

