Insider Buying: Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Buys C$52,900.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE:WCP opened at C$10.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.69. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$914.10 million for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2409201 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.35.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

